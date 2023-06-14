Ida Louise Yeast, 87, of Willisburg, widow of Shirley Yeast, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her home. Born Nov. 22, 1935, in Willisburg, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Lucy Jane (Milburn) Ross. She attended Willisburg High School, was a seamstress for Cricketeer Manufacturing Company in Harrodsburg, a dietician for James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Willisburg Church of Christ and then Mt. Zion Church of Christ. Survivors include: one son, Darrell Yeast of Willisburg. She was preceded in death by one brother, Garnett Ross and one half-brother, Harry Clellen McCarty; two sisters, Betty Jewell (Ross) Goodlett and Odell (Ross) Darland and two half-sisters Thelma Lee (McMillin) Miller and Rachel Adams (McCarty) Stewart.