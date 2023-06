Harry John Gilmore died May 31, 2023, in Danville. Born Jan. 5, 1959, he was the son of the late Harry and Barbara (Reib) Gilmore. He worked for horse trainer Frank Bradshaw. Survivors include: his life partner, Katherine Andrews; one son, Nathan (Jamie) Gilmore; one sister, Daun (Don) Wickline; one niece, two nephews, one great-nephew, one great-niece and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister, Dianna Gilmore.