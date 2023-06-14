Harris is Kentucky’s Top Assistant

Former Titan Coach Awarded Broyles Award

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

A 2008 Mercer County Senior High school graduate, William Harris played a crucial role on the Titans 2006 football team that won the only state championship in program history. In the inaugural Titan season, two schools became one, Mercer and Harrodsburg, to complete a perfect season with a 15-0 record and a 2A State Championship win over Russell County. Harris was a cornerstone for the defensive side of the ball for the Titans and finished the championship game with 15 tackles to help secure the win. After finishing his football career at Campbellsville University, Harris returned to Mercer County as a coach in 2012.

In August, Harris will step onto the sideline for the first year of his coaching career not with the Mercer County Titans. Harris left Mercer County in the off-season and will be starting his first season as the defensive coordinator for Taylor County High School. After 11 years on the Titans staff, Harris’ tenure ended with him being honored as the recipient of the 2023 Frank Broyles Award.

