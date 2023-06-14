Gladys Votaw

Gladys A. Votaw, 74, widow of Ray Edward Votaw, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. Born Aug. 26, 1948, in Boyle County, she was the daughter of the late Loyd and Rosie (Boyd) Harmon. She was a Corning Glass Manufacturing Employee and was a member of the Grace Baptist Church. Survivors include: one daughter, Gloria (Billy) Eldridge of Harrodsburg, two grandsons, Billy (Delaney) Eldridge and Johnny (Kriste) Eldridge and four great-grandchildren.