Daris Goodpaster

Daris Jean “Doris” Goodpaster, 81, of Harrodsburg, widow of Clarence Thomas Goodpaster, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington. Born October 12, 1941, in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Martha (Cottrell) Robinson. She was the Assistant Vice President for State Bank & Trust, a member of the Fort Harrod Business and Professional Women’s Club and was a member of the Salvisa Baptist Church. Survivors include: one daughter, Sherry (Danny) Brock of Salvisa; three sons, Kenny (Eulaine) Goodpaster, Jimmy Goodpaster and Len Goodpaster all of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Betty Thompson and Edith (Jimmy) Hanks, both of Lawrenceburg; one brother, Larry Robinson of Florida; grandchildren, Charissa (Bruce) Wade, Christen (John) Durbin, Shannon (Keith) Dean, Jordan (Kim) Goodpaster, Caleb Goodpaster and Jamie (Kendra) Goodpaster; great-Grandchildren, Mia and Alexa Wade, Austin Marie, Tucker and Briggs Dean, Whitley and Kylee Durbin, Molly B., Myla Dale, Rowan and Violet Goodpaster. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Patsy Young, Pamela Robinson and LeRoy Robinson, and three grandchildren, Dale, Austin and Jaysa Goodpaster. Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 14, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel with Jonathan Jones officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

