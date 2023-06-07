| logout
Your summer water safety guide
Summer Water Safety Tips
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com
The weather is finally warming up and the water—no matter where it’s located—sure looks inviting. But before diving in, consider this: Drowning is the leading cause of death for children 1 to 4 years old, and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children 5 to 14 years old. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 116,000 drowned in 2020, according to the CDC. So here are some safety tips.
Swimming Safety
Here are some swimming safety tips courtesy of the American Red Cross. First, provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising in or near water.