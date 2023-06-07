Wanda Watkins

Wanda Sue Blue Watkins, 70, of Harrodsburg, widow of John Wayne Watkins, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Born Dec. 29, 1952, in Leslie County, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Boyd and Omie (Harris) Blake. She was a retired cosmetologist for Regis Hair Salon and was a Baptist. Survivors include: three daughters, Deana Watkins (Ronnie) Compton of Mercer County, Missy Watkins (Mark) Henson of Mercer County and Stephanie Watkins of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Lillie (E.J.) Bailey of Harrodsburg and Linda (Richard) Trent of Hazard; one brother, Jack (Doris) Blake of Tennessee; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.