Roger Peavler

Roger Dale Peavler, 71, of Danville, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his home. Born Nov. 19, 1951, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Marvin and Ada (Browning) Peavler. He was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant and was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church. Survivors include: one sister, Marvina Cocanougher of Danville; two nieces, four nephews and 13 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Morris Hasty and Rowena Jean Peavler.