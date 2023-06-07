| logout
Picnic in the Park Is Back
Mercer’s Oldest Live Entertainment Series
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com
Picnic In The Park is back. Mercer County’s oldest continuous live entertainment series started back in 1985. It began its 39th season last week with a magic show by Uncle Red under the Osage orange tree. The live entertain runs every Friday at noon running through August. This week, Dave Stahl, “the Piano Doctor” brings his mix of pop and country to the park.
Here’s the schedule. All performances are scheduled to start at noon under the Osage orange tree. There is no cost to attend.