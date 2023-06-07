Mercer’s Oldest Live Entertainment Series

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Picnic In The Park is back. Mercer County’s oldest continuous live entertainment series started back in 1985. It began its 39th season last week with a magic show by Uncle Red under the Osage orange tree. The live entertain runs every Friday at noon running through August. This week, Dave Stahl, “the Piano Doctor” brings his mix of pop and country to the park.

Here’s the schedule. All performances are scheduled to start at noon under the Osage orange tree. There is no cost to attend.

