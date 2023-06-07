Phyllis Bagwell

Phyllis Ann Bagwell, 75, of Keystone Heights, Fla., formerly of Harrodsburg, widow of Gary Eugene Bagwell, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at her home. Born March 16, 1948, in Hazard, she was the daughter of the late Rodney and Anne (Mullins) Smith. She was a graduate of Fairborn-Baker High School in Dayton, Ohio, a clerical and custodial employee for the University of Alabama, was a member of the Kingsley Avenue Church of Christ in Orange Park, Fla. and a former member of the Harrodsburg Church of Christ. Survivors include: one daughter, Melissa (Ryan) Ann Knight, of Keystone Heights, Fla.; one granddaughter, and one grandson.