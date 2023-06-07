Mercer to celebrate Juneteenth

Heart of Kentucky Juneteenth June 16-17

Austin Cocanougher

Herald Staff

“We can sit together with diverse friends of all colors and celebrate the blessings of life.” That is exactly what Sid Dunn, from the Heart of Kentucky Juneteenth planning committee, said the point of Harrodsburg’s annual Juneteenth celebration is. On Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, people from all across Kentucky will be coming into Harrodsburg to celebrate the newly recognized holiday at the state’s largest celebration of the emancipation of black citizens.

The event will be a family affair, and welcomes people of all races, ages, backgrounds and cultures. Because the celebration of black freedom is something we should all unite in, the hosts of the celebratory event encourage all people from Harrodsburg to attend. Dunn says the community has an opportunity to “show the rest of the state that we all celebrate unity, diversity, and inclusion in Harrodsburg.”

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.