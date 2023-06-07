Mary Keebortz

Mary Jo Keebortz, 70, of Burgin, wife of Ronnie Keebortz, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at her home. Born July 22, 1952, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Chester and JoAnn (Butler) Sexton. She was a public relations officer for Cardinal Hill Hospital and was a member of the Burgin Christian church. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one daughter, Jennifer Jo (Mark) Todd of Burgin; one son, William J. “Jamie” Keebortz of Burgin; one sister, Lori “Buffy” Sexton (Tim) Pike, of Texas; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by three brothers, George Earl, Barry and Scotty.