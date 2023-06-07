Mary Cornish

Mary Miller Chumley Cornish, 94, widow of Royce Cornish, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at McDowell Place of Danville. Born Oct. 2, 1928, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Roy Bell and Artie Ethel Catlett Chumley. She retired from Signet and was a member of Cornishville Baptist Church and had attended Fellowship Baptist Church. Survivors include: one daughter, Lana Cornish Tingle, of Mercer County; one sister-in-law, Ann Chumley, of Mercer County; one son-in-law, Charles Sanders, of Mercer County, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Roy Calvin Cornish; one daughter, Zoe Anna Sanders; one brother, Connie Chumley; one son-in-law, Richard Tingle and one grandson, Ashley Tingle.