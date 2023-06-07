| logout
Four-peat State Champs
Timberlynn Yeast
Herald Staff
Titan Boys Track Brings Home 2A State Championship
What an incredible day for the Titans Track program when the boys team won their third state title in a row. The girls finished third overall. The Titan’s success included 10 individual state champions.
State Champs
On the unified side. Hayden McGuire and Alex Bradley were state champions in the Unified 2×50 relay. Jordan Piazza was a state champ in the 110 meter hurdles -15.32. Thaddeus Mays won the triple jump – 44’3.5.
Senior Beau Brown wrapped up his high school track career with an outstanding day. He scored 30 points while placing first in the 100 meter – 10.77, 200 meter – 21.46 (new school/state record) and 400 meter – 48.16 (new school/state record).