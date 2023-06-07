Chiyo Payton By Harrodsburg Herald | June 7, 2023 | 0 Chiyo Payton, 91, formerly of Harrodsburg, wife of James Payton, died Sept. 15, 2022. She was born Sept. 15, 1931, in Miwako Shima. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and two sisters. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Wanda Watkins June 7, 2023 | No Comments » Carl Curstinger June 7, 2023 | No Comments » Marilyn Patterson June 7, 2023 | No Comments » Wanda Ervin June 7, 2023 | No Comments » Mary Cornish June 7, 2023 | No Comments »