Carl Curstinger

Carl Wallace Curtsinger, 85, of Harrodsburg, widower of Marilyn Best Curtsinger, died Friday, May 26, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Born Aug. 5, 1937, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Woodson and Elizabeth (Boswell) Curtsinger. He was owner and operator of CWC Livestock Transport and a member of the Salvisa Baptist Church. Survivors include: three daughters, Rhonda Sowder of Salvisa, Jill (Clay) Bishop of Harrodsburg and Stacey (Kevin) Brown of Lawrenceburg; one son, Chris (Linda) Curtsinger of Harrodsburg; one sister, Vivi Ellen Chesser of Willisburg; two brothers, Charles (Tracy) Curtsinger and Tom (Mona) Curtsinger of Harrodsburg; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Tony Curtsinger and one sister, Dorcas Holt.