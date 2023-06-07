Bulldog track and field members compete at state

Brian Vandivier

The Burgin High School track and field finished with several personal best in the Region 5 meet and at the 1A KHSAA state championship.

In the girls’ division Kate Hatfield had a first place finish in the high jump qualifying for state and finished fifth place in the triple jump. Raegan Taylor also qualified for stat with a first place finish in the 100 meter hurdles and she placed sixth in the 300 hurdles. Kelsie Peavler placed fifth in discus.

In the boys’ division, the 4×800 relay team of Karl Strand, Jacobe Taylor, Barron Bradshaw and Brendan Stanley placed second and qualified for state. Langston Beasley placed third in the pole vault. Taylor placed fourth in the triple jump.

