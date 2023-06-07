Billy Thomas

Billy Kelly Thomas, 50, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born Sept. 21, 1972, in Lexington, he was the son of the late Robert M. and Nancy Ann Murphy Thomas Sr. He was an employee of Loghead in Lancaster. Survivors include: one brother, Robert (Tammy) Thomas Jr., of Junction City; two sisters, Sharon (Herbert) Barnes of Lancaster, and Jackie Conrad Thomas, of Round Rock, Texas and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Thomas.