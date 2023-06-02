Donate Blood, Win T-Shirt (While Supplies Last)

The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting a community blood drive on Friday, June 16, from 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street).

Between warm-weather activities, family vacations and no school, summer is an exciting time of the year. For those very same reasons, it’s also a tough season on the blood supply. To ensure summer is a safe and enjoyable time for everyone, is urging donors to be proactive this summer and donate blood.

All donors will receive a limited-edition “Give Back, Give Blood” T-shirt (while supplies last) as a thank you for donating.

Donation numbers historically dwindle during summer, but the need for blood doesn’t take a vacation. Donations in 2022 were down more than 12 percent from 2019, the last summer before the COVID-19 pandemic. During the same timeframe, transfusion frequency remains consistent, putting local lives at risk.

The in 2022 is calling on donors to save the summer. Blood collected at this drive will save the lives of patients in Kentucky who require products for surgeries, diseases like cancer, traumas, organ transplants, premature births and more. Through the generous donation of blood from donors, the Kentucky Blood Center provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

Celebrating 55 years of saving lives in Kentucky, the Kentucky Blood Center is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, the center’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. The Kentucky Blood Center provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and Corbin.

Mercer County Community Blood Drive

Friday, June 16 from 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Lions Park Community Center

133 Factory Street, Harrodsburg, KY 40330