Picnic In The Park Returns June 2

Mercer County’s Oldest Live Entertainment Series Is Back

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Picnic In The Park is back. Mercer County’s oldest continuous live entertainment series started back in 1985. It began its 39th season last week with a magic show by Uncle Red under the Osage orange tree. The live entertain runs every Friday at noon running through August. Next week, Dave Stahl, “the Piano Doctor” brings his mix of pop and country to the park.

Here’s the Picnic In The Park schedule. All performances are scheduled to start at noon under the Osage orange tree:

• Friday, June 2—magic show with Uncle Red.

• Friday, June 9—old time rock and country music by David Stahl, “the Piano Doctor.”

• Friday, June 16—singer and songwriter D. Boone Pittman.

• Friday, June 23—Next of Kin (David Best and family).

• Friday, June 30—old time rock and folk with Joanah Loomer and friend

• Friday, July 7—Larry Sanders and Borderline.

• Friday, July 14—live animal show by Kentucky Reptile Zoo.

• Friday, July 21—Native American flute music by Fred Keams.

• Friday, July 28—James Harrod book signing by local author Bobbie Rightmyer.

That’s hardly the only thing happening at Old Fort Harrod. Their biggest event of year, the Settlement and Raid, happens Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fort is preparing for the new season of “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky.” The outdoor drama begins a series of nine performances at 7:30 p.m. starting Thursday, July 13, and running through Saturday, July 29.

Beyond that, Pioneer Days, the free festival featuring vendors, live music, car show, wrasslin’ and fun activities for the whole family, happens Thursday, Aug. 17, though Sunday, Aug. 20. The Pioneer Days 5K happens Saturday, Aug. 19, starting at 8 a.m. while the big event, Ohio Valley Wrestling, happens Saturday, Aug. 19, starting at 2 p.m. The Haunted Frontier returns in October.

Old Fort Harrod State Park is located at 100 South College Street. For more information, check out their Facebook page, call 859-734-3314 or email them at fortharrod@ky.gov.

