Mercer Baseball Season Ends After Losing 1-0 in Region Tournament

Austin Cocanougher

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Titans Baseball team officially concluded their season this week after their Tuesday, May 23, loss in the 12th Region Tournament. Despite leaving everything they had out on the field, the Titans could not come up with enough spark to defeat newfound rival Garrard County in the first round of what ended up being a wild tournament. With this defeat, the Titans end their remarkable season and nine-game winning streak. The Titans did not have their best performance on Tuesday night, but they did not go down without a fight.

The game started at 6 p.m., on the dot. With the Titans being the top seed, and winning the right to host, they took their home field to start the game. Led by senior pitcher, 12th Region player of the year and University of Kentucky baseball commit Evan Hart, the Titans looked to take command of the game from the jump. Hart did exactly that. It took just four batters for the Titans to record their three outs, sending the Mercer County offense to the plate for the first time on the day. With great pitching and solid defense, it appeared as though nothing was going to stop the Titans.