Hart Closes Season as a Titan and Looks Forward to Being a Wildcat

Named 12th Region Player of the Year

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

It’s that time of year, a new wave of Mercer County High School graduates prepare to take on life after high school. The culmination of the past 12 years has led them to this exciting period in their young lives.

While some continue their studies and others enter the workforce, a lucky few are presented with an opportunity such as Mercer’s own Evan Hart. Hart is the latest Titan to earn a scholarship to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level. His destination? The University of Kentucky. The same team Hart recalls imagining playing for since little league.

“From the time I was a kid I remember cheering on the Cats with my dad, having the opportunity to wear that same uniform is such an honor,” said Hart.

Hart began his career around the age of 6, and while bigger than most other players he wasn’t necessarily the most skilled. A testament to the hard work and dedication displayed over the years “Around 13 or 14 I really started to notice the abilities I had,” said Hart.

Starting in middle school Hart displayed all the qualities to be a valuable varsity-level pitcher, however, due to a school policy (that has since been changed), Hart would not be eligible to join the varsity squad until his freshman season.

