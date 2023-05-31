District Shares Concerns on New Water Meter Fees
Fiscal Court Enacts Fireworks Ordinance, New Budget
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com
Representatives from local water districts expressed their concerns to the Mercer County Fiscal Court about a service fee added to utility bills to pay for 911 services. On Tuesday, the fiscal court also gave second reading to a new fireworks ordinance and enacted a new budget for the fiscal year.
Earlier this month, the Mercer County Fiscal Court adopted an ordinance establishing a $1.75 per month service fee on residential and commercial water meters. The revenue will go to pay Bluegrass 911 Communications. The ordinance also allows water companies to retain 3 percent of what is collected for administration. The ordinance goes into effect on July 1.
Drew Dennis, chairman of the North Mercer Water District’s board of directors, appeared at the fiscal court meeting on Tuesday, May 30, to express his concerns about the new fee.
so we pay a 911 fee on phones and now water? is that not double taxation?