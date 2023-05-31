Cinderella, 400 Mile Yard Sale, Farmers Market and More!

Weekender June 1–8

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Community Theatre’s production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic “Cinderella” debuts Friday, June 2. This beloved musical includes classic Broadway tunes like “In My Own Little Corner”, “Impossible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” The musical will run for two weeks.

“Cinderella” is directed by Allan Barlow, the managing director of Ragged Edge, with Bethany Fuller as music director and Liz Meredith as choreographer.

The Aquatic Center at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) is open. Regular summer hours start Friday, June 2, at 11 a.m. The pool will be open Tuesday through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

