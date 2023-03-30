Weekender March 30–April 6: Old Fort Harrod Reopens, Holy Week And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The big news this week is the reopening of Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). The park has been closed while contractors replace logs in the full-scale replica of the fort built by James Harrod in 1774. The park will be open for seasonal hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

The park will play host to a lot of events this year, starting with the Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt next week on Saturday, April 8. The free event is open to children up to the age of 12 and runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Auditions for the annual outdoor production of “James Harrod: The Battle For Kentucky” will be held at the James Harrod Amphitheater on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, starting at 2 p.m. The outdoor drama begins a three-week run on July 13.

The park will also hold the Native Dawn Flute Gathering starting on Friday, May 26, at 5 p.m. and running until Sunday, May 28 at 6 p.m.

Starting in June, Picnic in the Park, the oldest live entertainment series in Mercer County, returns for another round of concerts, magic and performances every Friday through June and July.

That leads up to the park’s biggest event, the Old Fort Harrod Settlement and Raid, a recreation of a raid that never happened on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18.

The park complex also features the historic Mansion Museum, the George Rogers Clark Federal Monument, the Lincoln Marriage Temple, the Osage orange tree and oldest cemetery west of the Alleghenies. For more information, call 859-734-3314 or visit their Facebook page.

The fort is hardly the only returning favorite. Harrodsburg’s monthly car show, Cruz on Chiles returns Saturday, April 1, at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). The fun starts at 4 p.m. with monthly shows scheduled through October.

Also, with Easter coming up on Sunday, April 9, the Mercer County Ministerial Association will host special ecumenical Holy Week services on Monday, April 3, at Harrodsburg Baptist Church; on Tuesday, April 4, at Centennial Baptist Church; and on Wednesday, April 5, at Bethel Baptist Church. Services begin at 6 p.m. Follow the Easter eggs like the one at the right to find a lot of early Easter fun.

Finally, check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library, which is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, March 30

• Spring Open House at Mercer Chamber Swag Shop (101 South Main Street). 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. mercerchamber.com or 859-734-2365.

• Parents Night Out at the Baker’s Table (749 North College Street). Stuff your own Easter basket for the kids with basket, stuffing, cellophane and homemade treats—chocolate dipped marshmallow Peeps, bunny bait, dipped Krispies candy kabobs, cake pops and other fun treats. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 859-613-2999 or Facebook @thebakerstableky.

• Live music by 190 Proof Bluegrass at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by T-Wayne and Smokey’s BBQ. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, March 31

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PIPS—Pretty Important PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Crafternoons with Tara at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Learn how to make a new craft. All crafts completed will be eligible to enter into the county fair. 1 to 3 p.m. RSVP @859-734-4378 or taraduty@uky.edu.

• Parents Night Out at the Baker’s Table (749 North College Street). Stuff your own Easter basket for the kids with basket, stuffing, cellophane and homemade treats—chocolate dipped marshmallow Peeps, bunny bait, dipped Krispies candy kabobs, cake pops and other fun treats. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 859-613-2999 or Facebook @thebakerstableky.

• Sunset of the Shakers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Springtime walk under a beautiful Kentucky sunset, exploring how social, cultural and political forces contributed to the decline of Shakertown and the unique personalities of the few Shakers that remained until the end. All ages welcome. Meet outside the 1839 Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program. Starts 6 p.m. Pricing: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music by Andrew Palmer at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock HavenCTPourhouse.

Saturday, April 1

April Fool’s Day

• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at MAFEW (Mercer Area Family Education and Wellness, 130 North College Street). 859-734-9622.

• Brunch with the Easter Bunny at Kiboom Restaurant (4665 Louisville Road, Salvisa). Brunch and picture opportunity for $15. 9 to 11 a.m. 859-613-2400, 859-350-2022 or Facebook @Kiboom Restaurant.

• Watercolor Painting for Beginners: Simple Structures at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Watercolorist Charley Jolly will lead three 6-hour workshops for beginners. All supplies provided. First class addresses basic drawing and composition along with the emotive power of simple structures. Workshop price includes boxed lunch: $125 for annual passholders, $145 for everyone else. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Annual Egg Hunt at Southside Christian Church (1950 Danville Road). Easter Egghunt for kids. You do not need to be a member to come have a good time. Starts 10 a.m. sccky.org or 859-734-6927.

• Broomologie Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Artisan Lawson Whitt will be hand-making brooms on antique equipment. Brooms will be available for purchase at the Welcome Center. Participation is included with admission. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Easter Egg Hunt at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Starts 10 a.m Hosted by Mackville Boosters. 859-262-5600.

• Project Budburst at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Photograph plant buds as part of Project Budburst (Phenology and Climate). To understand the timing of plant life-cycles, participants will use smartphones to capture images and upload them to the project app. All ages welcome to participate. $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Participants should meet at the Welcome Center by 12:30 p.m. 1 to 1:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An afternoon of chess and snacks open to all ages and skill levels Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Cruz on Chiles at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). Monthly carshow returns for another season which happens first Saturday of the month through October. 4 to 8:30 p.m. Facebook @Cruz On Chiles.

• Sunset of the Shakers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Springtime walk under a beautiful Kentucky sunset, exploring how social, cultural and political forces contributed to the decline of Shakertown. Meet outside the 1839 Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program. Starts 6 p.m. Pricing: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Jared Smith at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

Sunday, April 2

Palm Sunday

• Palm Sunday Service at St. Philips Episcopal Church (118 West Poplar Street). Starts 10 a.m. or 859-734-3569 or stphilipsharrodsburg.org.

• Sundaes with the Easter Bunny at the Local (322 East Office Street). Meet and greet with Funny Bunny, pictures by Sarah Hill Photography, gourmet cotton candy by Hey Sugar. 2 to 6 p.m. Facebook @the Local.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Monday, April 3

• Crafty Affairs – Spring Basket at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Guided crafts led by volunteers from the Arts Council of Mercer County. Starts 5 p.m. Registration required. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Holy Week Service at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Part of ecumenical holy week services hosted by the Mercer County Ministerial Association. Starts 6 p.m. harrodsburg.church or 859-734-2339.

Tuesday, April 4

• Trivia Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Test your knowledge as an individual or a team with up to four participants. Snacks provided. Age 18 and up. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Holy Week Service at Centennial Baptist Church (291 West Lane). Part of ecumenical holy week services hosted by the Mercer County Ministerial Association. Starts 6 p.m. Facebook @cbchburg or 859-734-0746.

Wednesday, April 5

• Holy Week Service at Bethel Baptist Church (5581 Bohon Road). Part of ecumenical holy week services hosted by the Mercer County Ministerial Association. Starts 6 p.m. Facebook @BethelBaptistChurchKy or 859-366-5320.

Thursday, April 6

Maundy Thursday

• Maundy Thursday Service at St. Philips Episcopal Church (118 West Poplar Street). Starts 6:30 p.m. or 859-734-3569 or stphilipsharrodsburg.org.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.