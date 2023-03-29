Old Fort Harrod Reopens Saturday, April 1

Editor’s Note: This article has been edited to include the correct dates for the founding of Harrodsburg and the construction of Old Fort Harrod State Park.

Old Fort Harrod State Park is reopening on Saturday, April 1. This is not an April Fools trick. Over the last few months, workers have made much needed upgrades to the fort, a recreation of the original settlement built back in 1774. The upgrades include construction of a new cedar stockade wall, installation of two separate side gates and repairs to the museum porch. Renovations were funded by a grant from the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourism Commission.

Park Director David Coleman is excited for visitors to see the new upgrades to the park.

“We have been closed to the public since November, so we are really looking forward to opening back up April 1,” said Coleman.

The original fort is considered the first permanent settlement in the state of Kentucky and west of the Allegheny Mountains. Fort Harrod was rebuilt in 1927. While the park grounds including the playground are open seven days a week from daylight to dusk, the fort and giftship are open Wednesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

Old Fort Harrod has slate of events coming up this year, beginning with the Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8. The free event is open to children up to the age of 12 and runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit Old Fort Harrod’s website or call 859-734-3314.

