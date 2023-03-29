Local Man Indicted For Arson

Mercer County Indictments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A local man has been charged with arson. Last week, the Mercer Grand Jury charged Tomas Guevara Jr., 25, of 1599 Kennedy Bridge Road No. 10, with 1st degree arson, a class A felony.

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022, the Mercer County Fire Protection District and deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the residence on Kennedy Bridge Road. According to the uniform citation, Guevara was involved in a domestic dispute and intentionally set a pile of clothing on fire while three people were inside the residence.

The grand jury charged Guevara with starting the fire with the intent to destroy or damage an inhabited residence. He will remain on district court bond with no contact. Dep. Paul Parks (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.

The grand jury handed up indictments last Thursday on charged including burglary, fraudulently obtaining benefits and flagrant nonsupport.

For more of this story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.