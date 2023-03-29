City Provides Funding To Anderson-Dean Park

Robert Moore

The Harrodsburg Board of Commissioners made moves to finance repairs for Anderson-Dean Community Park, gave a raise to city firefighters, agreed to hold a meeting with two fire fighters to determine their future with the city and considered installing more stop signs.

During the regular meeting on Monday, March 27, the commission approve allocating the city’s remaining financial contribution for fiscal year 2023 to Anderson-Dean. The allocation amounts to $96,000, which will be used to prepare the pool to open Memorial Day weekend.

Don Gay, president of park board, asked the city commission to amend the terms of the agreement dating back to a letter dated July 1, 2022, in which the city agreed to pay half of all invoices. Gay said more than $100,000 in repairs are necessary to open the pool and they need the remaining funds to get the pool up to code. Gay said it would cost about $80,000 getting pool sand blasted and repainted. He said they have about $20,000 in invoices to submit to the city.

The city commission allocated $135,000 for the park during the current fiscal year, of which $96,000 remained. Commissioner Marvin “Bubby” Isham moved to give the remainder of the money, which was seconded by Commissioner Missy Bands. The motion passed unanimously.

The city commission held a public hearing before their regular meeting to take comments on financing repairs and renovations at Anderson-Dean. Donald Smith II, a community development specialist with the Bluegrass Area Development District, talked about the city’s application for a Land And Water Conservation Fund Grant from the commonwealth.

Smith said both the city and the Mercer County Fiscal Court were applying in order to can combine the grants to cover repairs at Anderson=Dean Community Park, which total over $250,000. The limit on individual grants—which are 50-50 matching grants in which the applicant’s contribution can be equipment and labor——is $250,000.

Smith said they are looking for letters of support which will be attached to the application. Letters of support to Harrodsburg City Hall. The mailing address is City of Harrodsburg, 208 South Main Street, Harrodsburg, KY 40330.

During the hearing, Jennifer Kazimer said other communities have done great things with the grant. There were no other public comments.

The commission voted to approve resolution 2023-03-27, part of the process of applying for the Land Water Conservation Fund.

