Burgin Goes Down Swinging Against Cornerstone Christian

The Burgin Bulldogs baseball team (0-4) are still in search of their first win of the season. Despite their recent woes, there are many reasons to believe this team can still have a successful season. In their latest outing, the Bulldogs showed signs of a very solid team, but could not sustain an early lead against Cornerstone Christian Academy (2-1), falling 4-3.

Last Thursday March 23, Burgin jumped out to a hot start against Cornerstone Christian Academy, with Eli Newby, Jacob Qualls and David Lynn all hitting singles to begin the game. The Bulldogs managed to produce two runs in the inning grabbing the early momentum and lead.

The top of the second inning began with Qualls sitting down the first two batters he faced. Cornerstone Christian then went on a two out rally, scoring four runs and moving ahead of Burgin 4-2.

After the Bulldogs hot start, they struggled to get the bats going in the bottom of the second inning. Qualls bounced back with a strong third inning, retiring the next three Cornerstone Christian Academy batters.

In the bottom of the third inning Burgin again struggled to find success against Cornerstone Christian’s pitcher Jack Stewart. Qualls broke the mini cold streak by finding a gap for a double. Lynn made the most of his at bat by sending a rocket at the Cornerstone Christian shortstop and a throwing error led to Qualls rounding third and scoring on the play. Burgin narrowed the gap to only one run.

The bottom of the fourth inning began in favor of the Bulldogs. Landon Oaks reached first via an error by the Cornerstone Christian first baseman. Oaks wasted little time swiping second base and positioning himself in scoring position for the potential game tying run. Jackson Smith did not have the chance to score Oaks, as he was hit by the next pitch in the at bat. A swinging strikeout and Smith called out trying to advance to second slammed the door on Burgin’s hope to climb back into the game.

Neither squad managed to score another run for the remainder of the game. Cornerstone Christian Academy went on to win the game 4-3 despite being out hit by Burgin.

