LINDA LUNSFORD

Linda Kaye Lunsford, 73 of Harrodsburg, widow of Billy Lunsford, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born June 1, 1949, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Crofton McVeigh and Thelma Slemp Bays Sr.

She was a member of the Mayo Christian Church and a homemaker.

Survivors include: five cousins, Nell Newman and Teresa Speak both of Jonesville, Virginia; William Michael Ely of Yadkinville, NC; Johnny Ely of Olin, NC and Judy Ingle of Jonesville, Virginia.