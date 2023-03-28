LESLIE DARLAND

Leslie Thomas Darland, 73, husband of Cecilia Ann Sutton Darland, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his residence.

Born April 3, 1949, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Wade Thomas and Mary Eva Cannada Darland Jr.

He was an employee of Hayslett’s Mechanical Contractors and had attended Southside Christian Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, includes: one son, Leslie Scott Darland of Harrodsburg; two daughters, Tracy Michelle (Scotty) Baker of Mercer County and Jill Marie Darland of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Jerry Darland of Danville and Tony Darland of Nicholasville; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.