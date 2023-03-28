JIMMY HOWARD

Jimmy Gill Howard, 70, husband of Yvonnia Gayle Price Howard, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Born Feb. 18, 1953 in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Harney and Pauline McCoun Howard Jr.

He was an Army National Guard veteran, retired from the Mercer County Schools, was a member of Mercer County Farm Bureau, was a member of the Mercer County Cattleman’s Association, was a farmer and member of Mt. Pleasant Church

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Jimmy Troy Howard of Harrodsburg; two grandsons, Gavin Troy Howard and Landon Shawn Howard; two sisters-in-law, Freida Howard of Harrodsburg and Wanda “Bunny” Whited of Burgin and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Perry Howard and Steven Lynn Howard; one sister, Joy Howard and two grandchildren, Weston Chase Howard and Logan Hunter Howard and one niece, Brandy Howard.