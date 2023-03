Jerry D. Lane, 70, widower of Brenda Jo Ross Lane, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at his residence.

Born April 28, 1952 in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Jason D. and Irene Vaught Lane.

Jerry enjoyed working on cars and going to car races.

Survivors include: two sons, Ricky Joe (Ashley Lyons) Lane of Mercer County and Jerry Jason (Whitney) Lane of Harrodsburg; one granddaughter, Emma Watts and one grandson, Billy Thomas Estes.