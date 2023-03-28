JAMES WAGGENER

James William Waggener Sr., widower of Peggy Ford Waggener, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his home in Manchester.

Born Oct. 2, 1937 in Burgin, he was the son of the late William Howard and Ruth Green Waggener.

He was a graduate of Burgin Independent School District, served as a deacon, trustee, treasurer, Sunday School teacher and pulpit committee member at the Burgin Baptist Church, was a cattle and crop farmer, was a member of the Kentucky Army National Guard, former member of the Selective Service Board, Mercer County Planning and Zoning Board, Mercer County Fiscal Court Magistrate, Kentucky Farm Bureau, Habitat for Humanity, Central Kentucky Agriculture Credit Board, Gideons International, Future Farmers of America and the Mercer County 4-H Council.

Survivors include: one son, James (Anita) Waggener Jr. of Simpsonville; one daughter, Sarah (Stanley) Bowling of Manchester; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.