Billy Harold “Bill” Randolph, 79, of Danville, husband of Janice Rousey Randolph, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Harrodsburg Health & Rehab.

Born Jan. 3, 1944, in Boyle County, he was the son of the late Deward and Mary (Price) Randolph.

He was a past employee of the Harrodsburg Herald, was a member of the Stanford Baptist Church, was past member and deacon of the Hustonville Baptist Church, had served on the James B. Haggin Hospital Board, was a Mason and past member of the Harrodsburg Rotary Club.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Leann Randolph of Houston, Texas; one brother Elwood (Barbara) Randolph of Moreland.