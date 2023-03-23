Weekender March 23–30: The Last Shaker, Early Easter Events And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is holding a grand opening of a special exhibit to celebrate Sister Mary Settles, the last Shaker at Pleasant Hill. In the exhibit “Searching for Sister Mary,” visitors explore the life of Mary Settles as a Shaker, a mother, a teacher, a leader, a celebrity and a modern woman who passed away 100 years ago. Shaker scholars Carol Medlicott and Christian Goodwillie will be signing copies of their new book, “This Chosen Pleasant Hill: Shakers of the Kentucky Bluegrass,” which is available for purchase.

“Searching for Sister Mary” opens Friday, March 24, starting at 6 p.m. The exhibit is located on the second floor of the Centre Family Dwelling, with access available by stairs. Appetizers and beverages are included. Cash bar available.

On Saturday, March 25, Shaker Village will host special tours and programs, included with daily admission. Check out the listing below for more information, or call 859-734-5411 or email info@shakervillageky.org for more information.

Check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library, which is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, March 23

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman and the Fugitives at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Grillin’ Good Eats. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, March 24

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PIPS—Pretty Important PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Sunset of the Shakers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Springtime walk under a beautiful Kentucky sunset, exploring how social, cultural and political forces contributed to the decline of Shakertown and the unique personalities of the few Shakers that remained until the end. All ages welcome. Meet outside the 1839 Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program. Starts 6 p.m. Pricing: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Exhibit Grand Opening: Searching for Sister Mary at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn about Sister Mary Settles, who passed away 100 years ago as the last Shaker at Pleasant Hill, at the grand opening. Shaker scholars Carol Medlicott and Christian Goodwillie will sign copies of their new book, “This Chosen Pleasant Hill: Shakers of the Kentucky Bluegrass.” Exhibit is located on the second floor of the Centre Family Dwelling. Appetizers and beverages included. Cash bar available. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Friday Family Flicks at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Featuring “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” starring Antonio Banderas. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, March 25

• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Stables (Mercer County Fairgrounds 560 Linden Avenue). Pancake and sausage breakfast, photos with the Easter Bunny, petting zoo, Easter crafts and facepainting. 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets: $7, kids under 2 are free with paying adult. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County 4H.

• Spring Fling at Giggles and Grace (540 North College Street). Get your kids and your home ready for Easter, goodies, bunnies, portraits by Kristyna Coslow Photography. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Facebook @Giggles and Graceky.

• Geologic Walk Through Time at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided tour through millions of years of geologic time along the river road into the Kentucky River Palisades. Starts 10 a.m. Price: $20 for annual passholder, $30 for everyone else, includes complimentary admission and voucher redeemable for 20 percent off dining excluding alcoholic beverages. Reservations recommended. Minors must be accompanied by a paying adult. Check in at Welcome Center 30 minutes prior to scheduled start time. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Searching for Sister Mary at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Exhibit tours at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m Exhibit is located on the second floor of the Centre Family Dwelling. Appetizers and beverages are included. Cash bar available. Tours last 45 minutes. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Easter Bunny Photo-Hop at Memories on Main (108 South Main Street). Pictures with the Easter Bunny by Kailee Hensley Photography, candy, cookie decorating, crafts and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Facebook @memoriesonmainky.

• A Moveable Feast in Song and Story at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Authors Carol Medlicott and Christian Goodwillie will lead a walking tour through Centre and East Families, drawing on their favorite stories and themes from their recently published book, “This Chosen Pleasant Hill: Shakers of the Kentucky Bluegrass.” Signed copies available for purchase. Tour starts at 1:30 p.m. and will last approximately 90 minutes. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Board Together: Board Games for Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Spend a nice afternoon with snacks and some games that are new to you. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Un-Pleasant Hill: Richard McNemar vs. John Whitbey at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Christian Goodwillie, author of “Richard McNemar: Frontier Heretic and Shaker Apostle,” will discuss McNemar’s role in managing the turmoil caused by the influence of Robert Owen’s New Harmony, Indiana, community on Pleasant Hill in the late 1820s. The influence of John Whitbey, who eventually apostatized, was central to the tumult. Carol Medlicott will join Goodwillie at the end for a brief program of songs. Signed copies available for purchase.Starts 3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Bachelorette Party at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts at 3 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Sunset of the Shakers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Springtime walk under a beautiful Kentucky sunset, exploring how social, cultural and political forces contributed to the decline of Shakertown. Meet outside the 1839 Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program. Starts 6 p.m. Pricing: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Kenny Boyd at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

Sunday, March 26

• Spring Fling at Giggles and Grace (540 North College Street). Get your kids and your home ready for Easter, goodies, bunnies, portraits by Kristyna Coslow Photography. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Facebook @Giggles and Graceky.

• Free Wedding Show at the Lodge at Logan Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Help planning your special day one to remember with food from our favorite caterers, amazing vendors and fashion show. Admission is free however registration is required for tickets. 1 to 4 p.m. Wedding fashion runway show begins at 2:30 p.m. Facebook @Logan Vineyards.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Thursday, March 30

• Parents Night Out at the Baker’s Table (749 North College Street). Stuff your own Easter basket for the kids with basket, stuffing, cellophane and homemade treats—chocolate dipped marshmallow Peeps, bunny bait, dipped Krispies candy kabobs, cake pops and other fun treats. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 859-613-2999 or Facebook @thebakerstableky.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.