Titans Archery Places 9th And 14th At NASP State Tournament

The Mercer County Senior High archery team competed at the NASP State Tournament in Louisville Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The high school competed in both 3D and bullseye in the state tournament. In 3D, they placed 14th out of 55 teams with Troy Diaz-Ward (285/300) placing 11th out of 200 participants.

In Bullseye, the team came on strong with a new team high score of 3360 to place 9th out of 148 teams. Both Troy Diaz-Ward and Tyler Middleton tied for 6th out of 200 participants in the boys division.

“This was a strong showing as this team keeps stepping up in high level competition,” said Coach Eric Miller.

The elementary team finished 16th out of 98 teams with a score of 2861. Westin Mills (268/300) placed 19th out of 200 archers.

Both teams will advance to Nationals in May. The high school’s next stop will be in Bowling Green at the KHSAA State Tournament.

