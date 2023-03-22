Burgin Baseball: New Coach, New Expectations

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Burgin is beginning to buzz with excitement as baseball season approaches. Every year, baseball brings a sense of community and unity to those who eagerly wait to cheer on their beloved Bulldogs.

The 2023 season will be the first in the Phillip Dean era. He will be responsible for leading the charge of getting the program back on track.

Last year left a lot to be desired around Bulldog country, as the team finished with a disheartening 9-17 record. The bright spot for Dean is that Burgin did not lose a single senior from last season’s team. The experience within the roster will play a significant role while trying to achieve their aspirations for the upcoming season.

Dean expects his team to face adversity but is confident in his senior leadership.

“My expectations for my seniors is leadership. And it doesn’t stop just on the baseball field. It’s taking care of one another and their teammates on and off the field. Making sure they’re picking their teammates up when they are down, making sure everyone is respectful and taking care of their class work. Leadership isn’t all about athletics and baseball to be specific. Leadership starts in the classroom, respecting your peers, teachers and teammates,” said Dean.

Eli Newby returns as the leading hitter for the Bulldogs. He managed to hit safely eight times on 23 attempts, including four RBIs and one double for a .348 batting average. Jacob Qualls also provided serviceable hitting performances, batting .286 with five RBIs, one double and one triple. As a team Burgin hit .240 at the plate, with 36 RBIs, seven doubles, two triples and one home run.

Burgin will be in action again Saturday, March 25, at noon when the Bulldogs travel to battle the Golden Lions of Garrard County.

