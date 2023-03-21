WILLIE ELLINGTON

Willie Ray Ellington, 87, husband of Betty Hall Ellington, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born July 25, 1935, in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Edward Hanson Ellington and the late Margaret Lee Burke Combs.

He attended Nicholas County Schools, was a retired factory maintenance worker, and of the Christian faith.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Rose (Kim) Stiles, Angela (Richard) Compton; three sons, Garnett (Penny Hunter) Ellington, Ricky Ellington and Marvin Derringer; one half-brother, Edward Ellington; two half-sisters, Teresa Jackson and Luann Kelly; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.