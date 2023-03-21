RONNIE SMITH

Ronnie Mac Smith Jr., 56, of Harrodsburg, husband of Nancy Beasley Smith, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his home.

Born Feb. 20, 1967, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Ronnie Mac Smith Sr. and Bobbie Faye (Eldridge) Wren of Harrodsburg.

He was a melting operator for Corning Inc.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Brittany Faith (Hagan) Maddox of Harrodsburg; one son, Noah Tyler Smith of Harrodsburg; one brother, Sam Smith of Harrodsburg; one grandchild and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Lillyann Marie Maddox.