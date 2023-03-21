MARY FLYNN

Mary Ida McMurray Flynn, age 88, wife of 55 years to the late Kermit T. Flynn, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Mercer County.

Mary Ida was born, March 12, 1935, in Anderson County to the late Albert Davis McMurray and Lelia Frances Robinson McMurray.

She was a homemaker and farmer, and enjoyed working with her cattle. She was a member of Sand Spring Baptist Church, and the Faithful Workers Sunday School Class.

Mary Ida is survived by her daughter, Susan Renea Royalty and her husband Jeffrey Glenn of Lawrenceburg; and several cousins.