GARY BAKER

Gary Wayne Baker, 61, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born May 16, 1961, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Chester Rudolph Baker and Elizabeth Ann Odor.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include: one daughter, Tara Dorsey of Harrodsburg; one brother, Bruce (Patty) Baker of Burgin and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Mike Baker, Rudolph (Jake) Baker and Connie Baker, and one son, Christopher Dorsey.