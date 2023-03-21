BESSIE MURPHY

Bessie Ella Murphy, 83, of Harrodsburg, widow of Aurthur Murphy, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center in Harrodsburg.

Born June 1, 1939, in Stanford, she was the daughter of the late Joe Mack and Mattie Pearl (Hale) Phillips.

Survivors include: one daughter, Debbie Coffman of Mt. Vernon; one son Ronnie Lee Murphy of Lancaster; two brothers, Alberta Phillips of Crab Orchard and Allen (Portia) Phillips of Alexander; one half-sister Janie Morgan of Louisville; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Teresa Ann Murphy; six brothers, Robert Phillips, Phillip Wayne Phillips, Wheeler “Double O” Phillips, Dellie Phillips, Keith Odell Phillips and Mac E. Phillips; three half-sisters, Lillie Combs, Ruth Tooms and Juanita Nowlin.