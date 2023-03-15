Titan Archers Take Aim At State Run

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County archery team had a very successful tournament, Saturday, March 12, at East Jessamine High School, in what Coach Miller described as the program’s best performance since 2017.

After being predicted to finish eighth, the Lady Titans finished third in the 12th region. Kelsey Dennis placed third as an individual and earned a state bid.

The boys team was picked as the region’s favorite and delivered as region champions. Troy Diaz-Ward shined the brightest for Mercer, earning the top spot in the region and earning a bid for himself and his team to state in Louisville this weekend.

“I am really impressed with the strides he’s made in only his second year,” said Miller of Diaz-Ward. “I’m really excited to see what he will do at state.”

For more great stories, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.