Police Recover Drugs, Weapons In Search Of Harrodsburg Home

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Two local residents are in jail after the Harrodsburg Police Department discovered a number of illicit substances and weapons while searching a residence on Tabler Avenue.

At about 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, HPD officers entered the residence shared by Thomas Wadell Fryman, 46, and Samantha Royse, 30, both of Harrodsburg.

According to the uniform citation, Fryman was already in custody at Boyle County Detention Center. Royce told officers drugs may be located in Fryman’s locked tool box. In the tool box, police discovered approximately 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 10 grams of crack cocaine, 21 grams of methamphetamine, 48 grams of THC wax, 21 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and a bag of blue pills.

Police also discovered a loaded 9 millimeter handgun, a digital scale with residue and plastic baggies. Royse also told investigators there may be cas in an aerosol can in the “mud room.”

In addition to the cash, officers found 47 grams of a substance believed to be psilocybin edibles as well as a vacuum sealer and vacuum bags, according to the citation. Police also found another purple handgun in the living room, where Royse said it would be, according to the uniform citation.

Fryman was in custody after being served with a warrant for contempt of court by the Danville Police Department. He has also been charged with 2nd degree trafficking in a hallucinogen, 1st degree trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana, 1st degree trafficking in cocaine and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Arraigned Monday, March 13, in Mercer District Court, Fryman pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $50,000. Fryman will return to court on March 23.

Royce was charged with 1st degree trafficking in methamphetamine, 1st degree trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, 2nd degree trafficking in a hallucinogen and possession of drug paraphernalia. No further information on her case was available at press time.

Patrolman Chase Hale (HPD) was the arresting officer, with assistance from HPD officers Reilly, Duncan, Yeast, West, Shewmaker and Mical.

The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for information or tips of criminal activity happening within the community. Please dial 859-792-3023 and request to speak with an officer.

