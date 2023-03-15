City Commission Votes To Allow Distilleries, Warehouses In Harrodsburg

Robert Moore

The City of Harrodsburg took another step towards allowing distilleries and spirit warehouses to open within city limits.

At the Harrodsburg City Commission’s regular meeting on Monday, March 13, the commissioners gave first reading to text amendments that would allow for craft distilleries as conditional uses in I-1 (Industrial) zoning districts and distilled spirit warehouses in I-1 & I-2 zoning districts on a minimum of five acres of land as conditional uses.

In February, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Joint Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the text amendments, including versions that would allow distilleries and warehouses in the county.

On Monday, Shawn Moore, executive director of planning and zoning, said each barrel would be taxable. While the Kentucky General Assembly is considering legislation that would allow whiskey makers to avoid paying some municipal taxes, Moore noted March 17 was the end of the legislative session.

“I don’t anticipate that making it out of committee,” said Moore. SM said it’s not allowed anywhere in Harrodsburg or Mercer County.

The city commission also gave first reading to text amendments to article 7 in the city’s zoning ordinance that will bring the wording into compliance with the Kentucky Historic Preservation Office. Once implemented, the amendment would allow Harrodsburg to regain its status as a certified local government. Joan House, the executive director of the Harrodsburg Architectural Preservation Commission, said the amendment would allow properties to be nominated as a stand-alone historical district. It only applies if a property owner has a specific house or property they want included in the historical district, said House, who said properties have to be historically significant and have connections to state and national history.

