LYNN GARLOUGH

Lynn Dale Garlough, 81, of Harrodsburg, husband of Elverda Sparks, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Feb. 27, 1942, in Lynn County, Iowa, he was the son of the late Marvin Jay and Gladys Lucille (Pennock) Garlough.

He was the retired plant superintendant for Gulf States Paper Company, and an US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Robert Kenneth “Bobby” (Stacie Lea) Garlough of Danville; two daughters, Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Underwood of Harrodsburg and Christine Marie (Ron) King of Michigan; two sisters-in-law, Deloris Garlough of Clinton, Iowa and Tonja Garlough of Missouri and three grandchildren.