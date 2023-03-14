Garland Hoskins, 99, of Salvisa, widower of Corina Drury Hoskins, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his home.

Born Feb. 16, 1924, in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Sherman and Addie (Drury) Hoskins.

He was a retired carpenter and farmer, WWII Army Veteran and was a member of the Antioch Christian Church in Willisburg.

Survivors include: one daughter, Duanne Steele of Salvisa; one sister, Faye Stratton of Harrodsburg; two grandchildren, Gay Sims and Keith (Angie) McDonald of Mercer County and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by seven siblings, Wilmer, Clinton and Clellan Hoskins, Geneva Terrell, Tinsey Drury, Velma Darnall and Nellon Catlett.