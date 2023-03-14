EMMA DAVENPORT By Harrodsburg Herald | March 14, 2023 | 0 Emma K. Davenport, 90, daughter of the late Ralph and Emma Gordon Davenport, died Monday, March 13, 2023, in Lexington. Arrangements pending at Ransdell Funeral Chapel. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts JOANN SUTHERLAND March 14, 2023 | No Comments » ALAN ROBINS March 14, 2023 | No Comments » GARLAND HOSKINS March 14, 2023 | No Comments » LYNN GARLOUGH March 14, 2023 | No Comments » CHRIS SHORT March 7, 2023 | No Comments »