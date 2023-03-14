ALAN ROBINS

Alan Lee Robins, 75, husband of Tammy Willard Robins, died Monday, March 6, 2023, in Harrodsburg.

Born Nov. 19, 1947, in Yuma, Arizona he was the son of the late Charles Henry and Ruth Brown Robins.

He was an ironworker for Local 70 in Louisville and a member of the Burgin Baptist Church, was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Wesley Harold Simpson of Harrodsburg; two daughters, Alison Starr Hume and Cari Jo Simpson, both of Harrodsburg; one brother, Donnie Robins of Harrodsburg; one sister, Twylia (Doug) Anderson of Knoxville, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Shani Lea Robins and one brother, Charles (C.H.) Robins.